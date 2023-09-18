Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Trading Up 2.6%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 27,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 241,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 930,007 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 67.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 973,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 391,760 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,079 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

