Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. 37,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 379,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.