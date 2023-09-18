HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 71,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 353,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.95%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney L. Woodard purchased 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

