ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 4%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 336,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,404,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,326.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,243. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 569,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

