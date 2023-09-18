Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 21,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 339,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exscientia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Exscientia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.