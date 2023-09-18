Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 5.2%

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 34,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 160,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $52,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $406,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $52,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $66,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,173 shares of company stock worth $72,663,749. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

