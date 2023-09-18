Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,613 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43,047.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 323,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 322,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,205. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

