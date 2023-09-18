Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,652. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.