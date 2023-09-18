MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $234,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

ADI traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 622,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

