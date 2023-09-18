Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

