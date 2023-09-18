Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 29,821 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,834. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

