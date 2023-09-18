Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

