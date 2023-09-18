Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 2.34% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

