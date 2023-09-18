Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $861,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

