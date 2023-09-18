Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.86. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

