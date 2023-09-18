Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH remained flat at $75.34 during trading hours on Monday. 670,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,102. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.