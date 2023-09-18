Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 9,434 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,626.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,944 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHB stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

