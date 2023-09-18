Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,074.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

