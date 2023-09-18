SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 13.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $469.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

