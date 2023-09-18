Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 57,035 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

