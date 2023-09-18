Divergent Planning LLC Has $14.44 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,449. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

