Ignite Planners LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 228,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 198,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 43,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBRT. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

