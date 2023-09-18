Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,135. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

