Ignite Planners LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.27. 289,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average is $245.89. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $206.69 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,723,963.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

