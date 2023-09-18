Ignite Planners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,392. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

