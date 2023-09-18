Ignite Planners LLC Has $418,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,739 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

