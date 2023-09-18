Ignite Planners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

PM traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 769,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,506. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.