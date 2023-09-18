Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 315.1% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 34,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 1,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 74,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. 10,706,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,097,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

