iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $395,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ITB stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,356 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

