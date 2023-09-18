Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Position Decreased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

