First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 336,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,346. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

