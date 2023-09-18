RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) fell 22.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
