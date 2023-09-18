Ignite Planners LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 449,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,272. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

