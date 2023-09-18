Ignite Planners LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.94. 674,006 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

