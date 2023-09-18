Ignite Planners LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

