MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Cut by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,389.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

