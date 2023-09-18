Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

FMAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,061 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

