Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 168,286 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2,134.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up 2.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

