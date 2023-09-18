Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 6,204 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises about 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 70,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

RQI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.21. 145,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,372. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

