Ignite Planners LLC Buys 669 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 413,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,747. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

