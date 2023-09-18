Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 641,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,274. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

