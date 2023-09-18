Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 23.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 123,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
JBBB remained flat at $47.65 during trading on Monday. 24,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Dividend Announcement
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
