65,964 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for about 7.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

BATS BUFF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,897 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

