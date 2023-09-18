Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RNP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.56. 96,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,195. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.