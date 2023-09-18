Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 498 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 264,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

