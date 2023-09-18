Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Decreases By 20.2%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAIN. Citigroup cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAIN

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.