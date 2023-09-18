Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

MITA stock remained flat at $10.62 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

