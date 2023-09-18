REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 406,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

See Also

