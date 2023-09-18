YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. 561,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,241. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

