Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
