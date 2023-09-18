Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDUAF

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

About Canadian Utilities

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.